Cinema United Names Harkins Theatres CEO Mike Bowers as Next Chairman

Cinema United has named Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres, as its next chairman of the board.

Bowers will serve as chair of the movie theater trade organization for a two-year period and will assume the position from B&B Theatres CEO Bob Bagby, who will remain on as part of Cinema United’s executive board.

Joining Bowers on the board’s leadership team will be Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s EVP and Chief Marketing and Content Officer, who will serve as Vice-Chair.

On top of that, Colleen Barstow of Nebraska-based Main Street Theatres is set to become the Treasurer and Bo Chambliss of Georgia Theatre Company will continue on as the Board Secretary.

“Delivering an amazing cinematic experience has been my life’s work,” incoming Chair Mike Bowers said in a statement. “It’s a true honor to serve the passionate people who bring the magic of moviegoing to communities across America and around the globe.”

Michael O’Leary, Cinema United President and CEO, expressed his own excitement about Bowers’ new role and the other leadership additions.

He shared in a statement: “Mike brings years of experience building a successful circuit, and he will work tirelessly to support all of exhibition. The entire leadership team will bring energy and insight as we continue to drive toward the next great era in cinema. I also want to acknowledge and thank Bob for successfully leading Cinema United these past two years. He will remain on the Board and continue to be a leader for years to come.”

With nearly 40 years of experience in the movie theater industry, Bowers has overseen the growth of Harkins Theatres from six locations to 33 across the southwestern U.S., ranking among the top 5 highest performing chains in the country. He previously served as vice chair of Cinema United’s board under Bagby and is a member of the Greater Phoenix Leadership Council.

Bowers’ election was the first open to all dues-paying members of Cinema United, who also voted for all seats of the executive board. The seats are allocated to different types of theaters based on circuit size and other factors.

Those elected to join or re-join the board include: Becky Dupuis of Montana’s Polson Theatres, Inc. (independent seat), Paul Gunsky of CineLux Theatres in California (incumbent), Lauren McChesney of Pennsylvania’s Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre (mid-sized circuit seat), Bo Chambliss of Georgia Theatre Company (incumbent), Paul Glantz of Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment, Inc. (incumbent), and Todd Vradenburg of NATO of California/Nevada (regional leaders seat).