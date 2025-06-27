Cineplex’s Longtime President and CEO Ellis Jacob to Retire at End of 2026

Ellis Jacob, longtime President and CEO of Cineplex, Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, will retire at the end of 2026, according to an official announcement by the company.

Until Dec. 31, 2026, Jacob will “continue to lead Cineplex and assist the transition to a new leadership structure.”

“The Board is delighted to recognize Ellis, who has built Cineplex Inc. over the past four decades into one of the world’s best operators of movie theaters and family entertainment centers,” Cineplex board chair Phyllis Yaffe, said in a statement. “Ellis is, quite simply, a giant in our industry. It has been a privilege to work alongside him for many years and we look forward to working with him through this transition.”

Jacob recently received the Canadian Cinema and Television (Canadian Academy) Tribute Award at the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards. In 2022 Mr. Jacob received the 2022 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“After thoughtful consideration, I welcome this next chapter. For decades, I have been focused on making Cineplex a great Canadian company, and I move forward with immense pride in what we’ve built for generations of Canadian movie fans who come to us for those magical moments of escape that can only be found in a true theater experience,” Jacob said in a statement. “I remain committed to working with the Board and the talented team at Cineplex during this transition period and have unwavering confidence in Cineplex’s bright future.”

Cineplex is a “brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 172 movie theaters and location-based entertainment venues.”