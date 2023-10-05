Elsie Choi Named Head of Scripted TV at CJ ENM America

CJ ENM America has appointed Elsie Choi as its new executive vice president and head of scripted TV.

In her new role, Choi will develop and produce original series that seek to further the company’s mission to create inclusive narratives globally. She will serve as the creative point of contact for CJ ENM and its internationally based subsidiaries and affiliate content studios in the United States. She’s also tasked with helping to expand the company’s footprint by adapting titles from its extensive library for English-speaking and global audiences.

Subsidiaries under CJ ENM include Studio Dragon, ENM Studios and Fifth Season, as well as a minority stake in Skydance. The company also has strategic partnerships with Skydance and Paramount, the latter of which includes co-productions for original series and films, content licensing and distribution across both company’s streaming services.

Prior to CJ ENM America, Choi served as a non-writing executive producer on the upcoming 20th Television and Hulu series “Interior Chinatown.” The series, which stars Jimmy O. Yang (“Crazy Rich Asians”), is created and executive produced by Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name, and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), who serves as director.

Choi most recently served as the head of cable and streaming TV for Rideback, where she also served as executive director of the MRC x Rideback TV Incubator.

Her other previous roles in the entertainment industry include senior vice president of development for Mad Rabbit, a joint venture between Red Arrow Studios and writer/director/producer Kari Skogland (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). She was also head of development for Bruce Willis’ production company Willis Brothers Films, where she produced award-winning documentary and narrative features that premiered at prestigious film festivals including Sundance, Tribeca and Toronto.

Before being involved in TV and film, Choi worked at Morgan Stanley, managing financing for institutions such as The Getty Center and the American Museum of Natural History. She then transitioned to marketing and publicity roles at DreamWorks Pictures in New York and Los Angeles.

Choi, who will be based in L.A., will begin immediately, reporting directly to the company’s U.S. Scripted president Angela Killoren.

“We welcome Elsie with great anticipation and look forward to the exciting and innovative projects she will bring to the company,” Killoren said in a statement. “This appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional content that resonates with diverse audiences around the world. With her impressive track record championing underrepresented voices and stories, Elsie is an exceptional addition to our leadership team. We look forward to supercharging the breadth of innovative projects that CJ is known for bringing to audiences around the world.”