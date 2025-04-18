Norman Lear’s ‘Clean Slate’ Canceled at Prime Video After One Season

Norman Lear’s final completed project “Clean Slate” has been canceled at Prime Video after one season, the series’ stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace and co-creator Dan Ewen revealed in a Friday guest column on Deadline.

The series premiered on the Amazon-owned streaming platform on Feb. 6. But by the end of March, the eight-episode “labor of love” was canceled.

“A seven-year effort was gone in a puff of server exhaust,” Cox, Wallace and Ewen wrote.

Representatives for Prime Video declined to comment.

“Clean Slate” follows an old school and outspoken car wash owner named Henry (Wallace), who is thrilled that his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree (Cox).

The series, which was initially brought by Cox and Wallace to Lear as “Sanford and Daughter,” was greenlit by Amazon’s Freevee service in September 2022 after more than a year of development. Prior to moving to Amazon in early 2021, NBCUniversal had the project on its development slate for about a year.

Lear, whose known for being the comedy legend behind “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” died at the age of 101 in December 2023.

Cox and Ewan served as executive producers alongside Lear and Act III Productions’ Brent Miller, while Wallace and Paul Hilepo served as producers. Ewan also served as a writer for the show and wrote the script for its pilot. The series was produced in association with Sony Pictures Television.