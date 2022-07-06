The slacker heroes of Kevin Smith’s seminal comedy “Clerks” are reuniting once more for “Clerks III” – and this time, they’re growing up and not sitting around waiting for something to happen. That’s right: Instead of just watching movies, they’re going to make their own.

That’s the very “meta” premise of Smith’s “Clerks III,” which Smith first told TheWrap years ago was inspired by his heart attack. It now sees Randal (Jeff Anderson) suffer his own heart attack, which galvanizes him to enlist Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and his other buddies to make a movie about what it’s like working in a convenience store and hanging out with guys like Jay and Silent Bob who forever loiter outside.

“Jay and Silent Bob are like C3PO and R2D2. They’ve been here since the first movie, which is the last time they were cool. But they’ve been with the franchise so long that they still give them cameos and put them on the lunch boxes,” Randal deadpans in the trailer.

Smith is also taking a unique approach to releasing “Clerks III,” emulating the model that he used to great success with his 2019 movie “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Lionsgate and Fathom Events will release “Clerks III” for two nights only with special screenings on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 in 700 U.S. theaters. The film screening will include behind the scenes looks at Smith’s process featuring Smith and the cast of the film.

Lionsgate/Fathom Events

Smith himself will then lead “Clerks III” on a “Convenience Tour” roadshow to select cities across the country, beginning with New Jersey on Sept. 4.

“Clerks III” also stars Trevor Fehrman, Jason Mewes and Smith himself, and the first trailer features cameos from long time members of Smith’s View Askew Universe, including Rosario Dawson (who starred in “Clerks II”), Fred Armisen, Ben Affleck and Justin Long, to name a few. Smith also wrote and directed the film. Liz Destro and Smodco’s Jordan Monsanto are producers. “Clerks III” is the third film in the trilogy that kicked off Kevin’s filmmaking career at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival.

Tickets can be purchased for “Clerks III” beginning today via Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. Watch the trailer above.