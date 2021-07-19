‘Clerks III’ Acquired by Lionsgate, Filming to Begin in August

Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III” has been acquired for release by Lionsgate, and the second sequel to Smith’s indie comedy classic will begin filming next month.

Lionsgate took worldwide rights to “Clerks III,” and the film that Smith wrote and will direct is in pre-production now in New Jersey.

The complete “Clerks” cast, including Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian O’Halloran as Dante, Jay Mewes as Jay, Kevin Smith as Silent Bob, and Rosario Dawson as Becky, will all return for the third film.

Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto are producing.

Smith way back in October 2019 told TheWrap exclusively about the story for “Clerks III,” saying that it was inspired by the director’s own heart attack from 2018 that led to the director’s own inspiring comeback.

The synopsis for the film is following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay, and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.

“There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all,” Smith said in a statement. “And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor.”

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…