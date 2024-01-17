“CMT: Giants” is returning to pay homage to one of the most successful bands in country music history, Alabama, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Some of the biggest names in the industry will perform the band’s most legendary hits for the CMT special. Confirmed performers include Blake Shelton featuring Steve Wariner, Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Riley Green, Sam Hunt as well as Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan, who will perform together.

Additionally, Evander Holyfield, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Vince Gill are set to appear either in person and virtually for the event. They will share personal stories reflecting on Alabama’s legacy and what the band means to them. This will be combined with photos, performance footage and interviews that have rarely been seen.

It will all culminate with an all-new sit down with the members of Alabama themselves reflecting on their long, acclaimed career.

Filming for the two-hour special will take place at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. “CMT Giants: Alabama” will premiere later this year.

“CMT Giants: Alabama” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Taillight’s Tom Forrest. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino serve as the executives in charge of production, and Leslie Fram is the executive in charge of talent. Additionally, Suzanne Bender and Donna Duncan serve as talent producers.

Formed in Fort Payne in 1969, Alabama was originally composed of Randy Owen on vocals and rhythm guitar, his cousin his cousin Teddy Gentry on bass and backup vocals and their cousin Jeff Cook on lead guitar, fiddle and keyboards. They’re best known for their work in the 1980s, which included singles such as “Tennessee River,” “Love in the First Degree,” “Mountain Music,” “Dixieland Delight” and “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band).” Over the course of their storied career, Alabama has produced over 41 records that have reached No. 1 on Billboard charts and has sold over 75 million records.

The “CMT Giants” series was first launched in 2006. It was designed to celebrate the careers of the biggest legends in country music, starting with Reba McEntire. Past honorees have included Hank Williams, Jr. (2007), Alan Jackson (2008), Kenny Rogers (2020), Charley Pride (2021) and Vince Gill (2022).