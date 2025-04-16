CNN Puts Adam Levine Back in Charge of DC Bureau as Philip Rucker Promoted

The move largely reverses the revamp of political coverage CNN enacted less than a month ago

CNN world headquarters in Atlanta
Getty Images

Less than a month after CNN significantly revamped political coverage by removing SVP Adam Levine from his role overseeing its Washington, D.C. bureau and replacing him with Philip Rucker, the network has abruptly reversed course.

On Tuesday, CNN executive editor Virginia Moseley informed staff that Levine has been reinstated as the D.C. newsroom’s day-to-day leader, while Rucker has been promoted to a role overseeing broader domestic news coverage, Oliver Darcy reported Tuesday in his Status newsletter.

According to Darcy, a former media reporter for CNN, Levine will still report to Rucker, the former Washington Post editor CNN hired with much fanfare in January. CNN didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Levine was stripped of the role on March 21, when CNN announced it had placed Rucker in charge of all D.C. editorial and management of newsgathering teams. Levine meanwhile was demoted to heading up CNN’s investigative team and running a new “hub desk” in Washington.

In a letter to staff at the time, Moseley gushed that those changes created “a new structure for Washington as we continue to enhance and streamline the Global News operation.”

The about-face came during a tough time for CNN, which has enacted several rounds of layoffs, including a reported 200 job cuts, or about 6% of its staff, in January, during the same period Rucker was hired.

In January, the network also made several changes to its on-air lineup including giving longtime anchor Jake Tapper a new time slot and effectively forcing Jim Acosta, a frequent target of President Donald Trump, out of the network entirely. Network veteran Wolf Blitzer was also moved from broadcasting in the evening to the mornings.

Jake Tapper CNN screenshot
Read Next
CNN's Lineup Changes: The Flawed Thinking Behind Mark Thompson's Latest Move | Analysis

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front.

Comments