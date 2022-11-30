We've Got Hollywood Covered
CNN CEO Chris Licht Begins First Round of Anticipated Layoffs

”It will be a difficult time for everyone,“ Licht said in a memo to staff Wednesday morning

| November 30, 2022 @ 8:00 AM
CNN Chris Licht

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at MSG Studios on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Layoffs are slated to begin at cable news giant CNN on Wednesday and Thursday as its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery continues to cut costs.

CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a memo to employees Wednesday morning that paid contributors would be notified about their status later that day as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy, while full-time employees will be informed of their status on Thursday.

“Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many,” Licht wrote. “I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us.”

“It will be a difficult time for everyone,” he added.

Impacted employees will learn more through an in-person or Zoom meeting, depending on their location. The meeting will go over information including any severance that would apply and each employee’s anticipated last day.

Licht emphasized that everyone who is bonus eligible will still receive their performance-based bonuses for 2022. He also said that a link would be shared with employees on Thursday with resources designed to support both departing and remaining employees.

