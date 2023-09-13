Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Hispanic division is adding CNN en Español to its portfolio, which includes Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia and Hogar de HGTV.

David Tardio, the division’s vice president of advertising sales, said the move will pave the way for “very unique cross-network advertising opportunities.”

“We can now offer bigger, better, and more diversified content tailored to our unique audience,” Tardio added. “This move undoubtedly bolsters our position in the industry.”

The CNN en Español News Network, which is aimed at Spanish speaking audiences, reaches over 62 million homes with CNN en Español, which provides 24 hours of cable news for the United States, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Cynthia Hudson, senior vice president and managing director of CNN en Español and Hispanic Strategy U.S., said CNNE “can look forward to greater opportunities for collaboration, tentpole initiatives across platforms and growth with the broader Latino-focused properties in the rich WBD portfolio.”

“I am excited about the possibilities for growth as CNN en Español continues to build on its strong multi-platform offering in an election year in which our audience will play a crucially important role,” she added.

The integration follows a major restructuring for CNNE earlier this year under ex-CEO Chris Licht, which resulted in layoffs and created uncertainty among staffers who were worried about the future of the network.

Licht has since been replaced by ex-New York Times CEO Mark Thompson, who is tasked with taking CNN into the digital age.

Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic has seen a 12% increase on average in its coverage share in 2022-2023 across the company’s portfolio of networks. CNN en Español has seen 20% growth in its digital audience since 2019.