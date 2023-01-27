cnn this morning

"CNN This Morning" hosts Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins (CNN)

CNN Just Suffered Its Worst Ratings Week in 9 Years

by | January 27, 2023 @ 8:23 PM

”Upcoming programming changes likely to make matters worse,“ an insider tells TheWrap

Boy, the hits keep on coming for CNN’s semi-new CEO Chris Licht — and we don’t mean the network’s lineup.

CNN just notched its lowest ratings in 9 years across all its day parts for the week of Jan. 16 through January 22, 2023, according to Nielsen averaging just 444,000 viewers in primetime, 93,000 in the all-important demo and 417,000 in viewers and 80,000 in the demo for total day. It’s the first time since May 2014 that the network failed to reach 450,000 viewers.

Joseph Kapsch

