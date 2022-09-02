CNN’s White House correspondent John Harwood has announced that Friday is his last day at CNN.

Harwood took to Twitter to make the announcement and thank his colleagues, writing, “Personal news: today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next.”

personal news:



today's my last day at CNN



proud of the work



thanks to my colleagues



i've been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN



look forward to figuring out what's next — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022

“We appreciate John’s work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best,” a CNN spokesperson told TheWrap.

In his tweet, Harwood simply wrote that he’s looking “forward to figuring out what’s next” when it came to his professional future. His exit comes as new CEO Chris Licht has been reorganizing the outlet. In August, Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” was canceled and Stelter wound up departing the network.

Harwood joined CNN in January 2020 to cover President Joe Biden’s administration. Prior to that, he served as CNBC’s Chief Washington Correspondent for 13 years. Covering each of the last nine presidential elections, he has provided political analysis to a range of respected outlets including The New York Times, NBC, MCNBC, The Wall Street Journal, NPR and PBS.

Harwood has been at the forefront of breaking political news, most notably during the 2008 campaign when he was the first to report that Republican nominee John McCain had selected Sarah Palin as his running mate. He received an Emmy nomination for hosting CNBC’s live town hall with President Barack Obama in 2010 and has moderated Republican presidential debates on CNBC in 2011 and 2015.

Harwood also contributed to WSJ’s coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, for which the newspaper’s staff received the Pulitzer Prize.