Colin Farrell answered a question in a recent interview that in his 25 years in show business “nobody’s ever asked me,” he said: What movie has he watched the most times in his life?

The question came in conversation with “Good Day DC” reporter Kevin McCarthy, who dug into Farrell’s detective character’s love for film in “Sugar,” the Oscar nominee’s new Apple TV+ series.

The answer? The original “Back to the Future” from director Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

“Well Holy s–t, I’m doing this 25 years and nobody’s ever asked me that,” Farrell said. “The one I’ve seen most is probably ‘Back to the Future,’ the first one.”

Asked about the debate between which film of the “Back to the Future” trilogy is truly the best, Farrell said that he loves the third, but there’s nothing like the first.

“I love three,” Farrell said. “Three is tons of fun. I love them all. Three’s tons of fun. I just — one — go back to the original time and time again. My kids have been raised on the original.”

The “Banshees of Inisherin” actor also praised Steven Spielberg’s films including “Jaws,” “E.T.” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Other favorites seen “countless” times include “Withnail and I” and “Paris, Texas.” He also revealed that he and his family had just rewatched Quentin Tarantino’s most recent feature with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

“Jeez, we just watched ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ last night again at home, and that’s only a few years old and I might’ve seen that four times,” Farrell said. “It’s wonderful. I would say I think it’s his most enjoyable. I don’t know that it’ll ever be on and I’ll be able to switch off it. It’s so pleasing. It’s so funny. It’s sneakily moving, as well. And you’re just left with this, ‘God, if only’ at the end. ‘If only things had been different.’”

Besides “Sugar,” in which Farrell appears as a film nerd detective, he also has upcoming projects like “The Penguin” for Max coming later this fall and is reuniting with “After Yang” filmmaker Kogonada alongside Margot Robbie.

Watch the interview clip below: