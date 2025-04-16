Colleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’ Film Casts ‘Outer Banks’ Star Rudy Pankow

“Love at First Sight” director Vanessa Caswill is set to direct

Rudy Pankow/Reminders of Him (Credit: Getty Images/Colleen Hoover)
Rudy Pankow (“Outer Banks,” “Uncharted” and “Accidental Texan”) is set to join Colleen Hoover’s “Reminders of Him” film adaptation at Universal as Scotty Landry.

Pankow joins a cast which includes Maika Monroe, who plays Kenna Rowan and Tyriq Withers, who plays Ledger Ward. Vanessa Caswill is set to direct the film.

The novel follows Kenna Rowan, a woman who has just finished a five-year prison sentence for a tragic mistake. She returns to her hometown hoping to make amends and reconnect with her daughter, but nearly everyone in the town shuts her out save for a local bar owner, Ledger Ward.

As time goes on, Kenna and Ledger grow closer, even though they both risk being ostracized even more if their budding romance is discovered. Despite this, they push forward, as Kenna looks for a way to fix her mistakes.

Colleen Hoover seen at Book Bonanza for "It Ends With Us" at Gaylord Texan Resort Convention Center on June 14 in Grapevine, Texas. (Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
Hoover wrote the screenplay with Lauren Levine, with whom she co-founded her new production studio Heartbones Entertainment in 2023. Both Hoover and Levine will serve as producers on “Reminders of Him.” Gina Matthews is producing through Little Engine Productions.

Robin Fisichella is also executive producing. Christine Sun, the director of production development, will oversee the project for Universal.

First published in 2022, “Reminders of Him” has sold more than 6 million copies in the United States and is a best seller around the world. Hoover is the bestselling author of numerous novels, including “It Ends with Us,” “It Starts with Us,” “Layla,” “Heart Bones,” “Confess” and “Verity.”

Rudy Pankow is best known for his role as “JJ” in the hit Netflix series “Outer Banks.” He is repped by CAA, Jackson Entertainment Management, Matthew Saver Law Offices and Relevant.

Deadline first reported the news.

