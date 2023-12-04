Colman Domingo to Receive Spotlight Award in Palm Springs

Steve Pond

The star of “Rustin” and “The Color Purple” will be honored on Jan. 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center

Colman Domingo in "Rustin" (Credit: Netflix)
Colman Domingo will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards, which are being presented on Jan. 4, 2024 in the desert resort town east of Los Angeles.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center and will kick off the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which will run through Jan. 15.

Domingo is being honored for his performance in Netflix’s “Rustin,” the George C. Wolfe drama in which he plays civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington but was shunned and written out of history because he was gay. The actor also appears in the upcoming musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.” His previous films include “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Zola” and the TV series “Euphoria.”

Brendan Fraser, Andrew Garfield and Bryan Cranston are among the past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actor. This year’s other honorees will include Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Greta Gerwig and “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards are an annual fundraising event for the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization that presents two film festivals and the awards ceremony and runs year-round educational and cultural programs.

Steve Pond has been writing about film, music, pop culture and the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He has served as TheWrap’s awards editor and executive editor, awards since joining the company in 2009. Steve began his career writing about music for the Los Angeles Times, where he remained a contributor for more…

