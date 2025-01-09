Colman Domingo to Play ‘The Running Man’ Game Show Host

Colman Domingo has been cast in Paramount Pictures’ “The Running Man,” based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King that the author first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, the studio announced on Thursday.

Glen Powell is set to star. Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra also recently joined the cast. Edgar Wright is attached to direct and co-write the story with his “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” collaborator Michael Bacall, who wrote the script.

As TheWrap first reported, Powell will take on the role filled by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film set in a dystopian future Los Angeles, where a framed police helicopter pilot is forced into a violent game show where convicts are hunted down by assassins with the promise of a pardon if they survive. O’Brian is playing one of the other contestants on the show.

Domingo is playing the role of the game show host of ‘The Running Man,’ a role previously played by the late Richard Dawson in the ’87 film.

The film will be released on Nov. 7. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, the new movie “is a more faithful adaptation” of the novel. Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright are producing.

Domingo earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in “Rustin” and won an Emmy for his work in “Euphoria.” He also received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in “Sing Sing.” Next up, the actor booked a role in an upcoming Steven Spielberg film. He is repped by WME.