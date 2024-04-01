Maia Eyre has been promoted to SVP of Creative Development at Columbia Pictures, a division of Sony Pictures.

She will be reporting to Sanford Panitch, president of Sony’s Motion Picture Group.

Eyre most recently oversaw the Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney romantic comedy “Anyone but You,” which became a surprise box office juggernaut, earning more than $214 million globally in spite of its R-rating. She is currently working on a sequel to “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” to be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Do Revenge”).

Other films that Eyre has worked on include the “Peter Rabbit” franchise, which has earned more than $500 million globally, and the “Escape Room” horror franchise (with more than $223 million globally). Eyre also worked with Andrea Giannetti on the “Jumanji” franchise, which has earned over $2 billion worldwide, as well as Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” an awards powerhouse that also earned $220 million globally.

Eyre is originally from Canada. She moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to attend the MFA Producer’s Program at UCLA. She began her career at Sony after landing an internship at TriStar Pictures.