Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ 2024 Pay Dips to $33.9 Million

The package marks a 4.5% decrease from $35.5 million a year ago

Brian Roberts, chief executive officer of Comcast, arrives for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference (Getty Collection)
Brian Roberts, chief executive officer of Comcast, arrives for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference (Getty Collection)

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts received a $33.9 million pay package in 2024, a 4.5% drop from $35.5 million in 2023.

The package included a $2.5 million base salary, $17.9 million in stock awards, $5.75 million in option awards, $7.5 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $200,483 in “other” compensation, including $10,000 in company contributions to retirement investment plan accounts and $190,483 for Roberts’ personal use of a company-provided aircraft.

The annual total compensation of Comcast’s median employee in 2024 was $89,237, or a CEO pay ratio for Roberts of 380 to 1.

David Zaslav
Read Next
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's 2024 Pay Rises to $51.9 Million

Comcast president Mike Cavanagh saw his pay fall 4.5% to $28.3 million, compared to $29.6 million in 2023.

His 2024 package included a $2.5 million base salary, $13.63 million in stock awards, $4.38 million in option awards, $7.5 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $255,162 in “other” compensation, including $10,000 in company contributions to retirement investment plan accounts and $245,162 for Cavanagh’s personal use of a company-provided aircraft.

Meanwhile, chief financial officer Jason Armstrong’s 2024 pay climbed 30% to $15.1 million compared to $11.6 million in 2023.

His package included a base salary of $1,996,154, $6.62 million in stock awards, $2.13 million in option awards, $4.4 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $10,000 in “other” compensation, which comprised of company contributions to retirement investment plan accounts.

Streaming-Theatrical-Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California.
Read Next
Disney CEO Bob Iger's Pay Package Rises 30% to $41.1 Million in 2024

The executive pay disclosures come a day after the media conglomerate beat Wall Street expectations for its first quarter of 2025, but saw revenue and profits tumble on continued broadband and pay TV subscriber losses and declines in domestic advertising, theatrical and theme park revenues.

Looking ahead, the company plans to spin off its cable network portfolio into a standalone, publicly traded entity by the end of the year in a move that will be tax-free to Comcast shareholders. The entity, currently dubbed SpinCo, will house USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel as well as digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine, reaching 70 million U.S. households and generating $7 billion in annual revenue

Comcast stock is down 11.3% in the past year and 10% year to date and 19% in the past six months.

Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos, Greg Peters
Read Next
Netflix Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters Pay Rises Above $60 Million in 2024

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments