Kevin McCarthy

California Representative Kevin McCarthy, now Speaker of the House, voted against certifying 2020 election results. (Getty Images)

Comcast Is a Media Outlier After Contributing $360,000 to Election Deniers

by | February 6, 2023 @ 9:35 AM

It was one of the few entertainment companies and ranked 20th on a watchdog list of companies backing politicians who questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election

Election deniers in the U.S. House of Representatives had no problem securing campaign donations last election, and some of that cash might have come from a top player in the media business which at one point vowed to stop funding them.

According to campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets, Comcast’s political action committee was high on the list of financial supporters for politicians who openly questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election. In early 2021, Comcast said it would suspend donations “to those elected officials who voted against certification of the electoral college votes” and would review its “political giving policies and practices.”

Tina Daunt

