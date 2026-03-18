Creatorverse: Animation Is the Next Horizon for Creator Expansion

Hey Creatorverse readers,

It’s no secret that Hollywood contraction has been especially hard on the day-to-day workers that have long made this industry thrive. That struggling class is exactly who Toonstar, the tech-driven animation studio, wants to help.

“We’re trying to bring back the creative middle class, which we define by consistent year-round work,” Toonstar CEO John Attanasio told me. “We’re really focused on building this new generation of animation franchises. We believe a lot of them are going to be digital-first and creator-led projects.”

Both Attanasio and Toonstar COO Luisa Huang started their animation careers in the studio system first meeting at Warner Bros. But the more they worked in Hollywood, the more they noticed how hard it was to create animation while platforms like YouTube were becoming more popular. It can take two or more years to bring an animated show to air, and when it premieres, it’s unknown how it will perform. By using a series of AI-powered tools and partnering with creators with proven concepts, Toonstar is taking some of the guesswork out of the process.

Rather than releasing seasons at a time, Toonstar releases new episodes in batches. The company then uses its analytics system to figure out which characters or storylines resonate with fans and which don’t. It’s a way of incorporating fan feedback that’s reminiscent of how television used to be made.

“Television used to be filmed in front of a live audience, and so there was immediate feedback,” Huang told me. “That’s sort of what’s happening in the creator ecosystem.”

So far, the process has worked. Toonstar’s biggest success story to date is “StEvEn & Parker,” a show from creator Parker James (8.5 million TikTok followers) that has 3.4 million YouTube subscribers and 10 billion lifetime views. “StEvEn & Parker” released its own graphic novel series last week in partnership with Penguin Random House. Toonstar is also working with creator and comedian Nigel Ng (11.2 million TikTok followers) on an animated “Uncle Roger” show.

“We’re up to 12 plus projects that we’re launching over the next year. So I think in a couple years, it could be even double that,” Attanasio said.

And Toonstar is just part of the larger trend of creators moving to animation. Last week, the digital-first comedy collective Dropout announced its first animated series, titled “Toon Out.” MrBeast dropped his first animated series last year with “MrBeast Lab.” And Jordan and Salish Matter’s Netflix deal includes the option of the father-daughter duo to make animated content. For creators looking to expand their reach without creatively draining themselves, animated partnerships are becoming more enticing.

“The creator ecosystem is amazing, but one downside a lot of creators talk about is burnout,” Huang said. “What we’re bringing is an opportunity to still be creative, but now they can be away from the camera to do it.”

Now onto the rest.

Kayla Cobb

Senior Reporter

kayla.cobb@thewrap.com

Jake Shane (Credit: Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb)

What’s New

Jake Shane was dragged for the Vanity Fair Oscars party

When it comes to awards shows, you want your host to keep things breezy and interesting while firmly keeping the spotlight on the talent. That’s not what Jake Shane (3.9 million TikTok followers) did at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party. The comedian and host of “Therapuss” is being criticized for his jokes about the child with health needs in “If I Had Legs I Would Kick You.” At one point, Kris Jenner even asked Shane how he got the job, which prompted Shane to say “I don’t know, honestly.”

You know who hasn’t been at the center of a myriad of think pieces and angry posts? Quen Blackwell (13.1 million TikTok followers) and Brittany Broski (7.5 million TikTok followers) — the two other creators who hosted the Vanity Fair event — and Oscars’ reporter Amelia Dimoldenberg (4.1 million TikTok followers). This is a learning moment. Adding creators into major film and TV events can be great only if said creator is a good fit for the job you need them to do. And Shane was not it.

Theo Von and David Spade are starring in a self-funded movie titled “Busboys”

Fresh off the success of Markiplier, another creator is looking to make a mark on the big screen. Podcaster Theo Von (8.8 million Instagram followers) and actor David Spade are starring together in a self-funded, independent film titled “Busboys.” The movie will premiere in Cinemark and Regal theaters on April 17.

TikTok investors will pay $10 billion to the Trump administration

Investors in the U.S.-controlled version of TikTok will pay a $10 billion transaction fee to the Trump administration, the New York Times reported. The fee is for the administration’s role in making the deal happen. Roughly $2.5 billion of the sum was already paid to the Treasury when the deal closed in January, and the whole situation is making some people very uncomfortable.

Speaking of TikTok, the app’s parent company ByteDance is holding off on the global launch of Seedance 2.0, its latest AI video model. That’s partially due to concerns from several Hollywood groups that say the model violates copyright and intellectual property rights.

Siena Agudong and Noah Beck in “Sidelined: The QB and Me” (Photo Credit: Tubi)

Viewers think that creator-made content feels more original than traditional TV and movies

New research from Tubi and The Harris Poll found that viewers are really responding to creator-made content.Out of the 2,500 respondents surveyed, 67% agreed that digital creator content feels more original than most traditional TV and movies, and 63% said watching creator content feels no different than streaming a TV show. Over a third (37%) also said they want streamers to put existing creator content on their platforms with 36% saying they want creators to be cast in original programming. The report also found that over three-fourths of respondents want more programming from independent or smaller creators.

TikTok and iHeartMedia launch TikTok Radio

All the biggest hits on TikTok are coming to the radio. SXSW saw the launch of TikTok Radio, which is available for free on the iHeartRadio app and on 28 broadcast stations across the country. The station promises to spotlight the biggest music hits from the social media platform paired with content about creators, trends, music and culture. TikTok and iHeartMedia also unveiled their first slate of shows from the TikTok podcast network, which include “Suite 305 with Lele Pons” (33.2 million TikTok followers), Caroline Vazzana’s (1.1 million followers) “Caroline’s Closet” and Clifford Taylor IV’s (1.3 million followers) “The Clifford Show.”

Substack starts a recording studio, and Beehiiv invests more in podcasting

Two of the biggest names in the newsletter game are diving more into videos and podcasts. Last Thursday, Substack launched Substack Recording Studio, a desktop feature that lets users record a video of themselves or a conversation with up to two guests. Though the offering doesn’t let users edit the video before they publish, it does auto-generate clips and thumbnails — a major time saver for creators. As for Beehiiv, the newsletter hub will soon start supporting audio podcasts and plans to launch paywalled video and community features. Scalable broke the news at SXSW.

Keith Lee at the Vox Media Podcast Stage (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Movers and Shakers

Keith Lee is launching a weekly food podcast with Vox Media

TikTok’s king of food reviews Keith Lee (17.4 million followers) will be launching a weekly food review podcast with Vox Media that will launch this spring. The podcast will offer a behind-the-scenes look into Lee and his family as they go on food tours in different cities. This isn’t the first time Lee has partnered with an outside company to expand his content. Lee also created and hosted “The Reheat” with Microsoft, an underrated love-letter to the restaurant industry.

Lee isn’t the only creator with food-related news. MrBeast’s Feastables brand partnered with the “Super Mario Galaxy Movie” to make custom candy. This level of collaboration is typically reserved for top dogs like Hershey’s, so a creator-led company landing this deal is major news.

Haley Kalil moves to Netflix for her first hosting gig

Haley Kalil (16.8 million TikTok followers) is heading to Netflix with a new reality competition series called “Win The Mall.” The show, which will premiere this fall, is part shopping spree and part social strategy.

Phil Rosenthal takes his Netflix show to YouTube

We hear a lot about creators moving from YouTube to Netflix, but it doesn’t typically happen the other way around. Phil Rosenthal’s “Somebody Feed Phil” will be moving from the streamer to YouTube in 2027 as part of a non-exclusive deal. The move comes as the Emmy-winning creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Somebody Feed Phil” partners Banijay Americas and Banijay Rights aim to have more control over their IP.

Who to Watch

Worsegirlfriend

Once upon a time, awards shows were a chance to ruthlessly mock celebrity fashion choices for no real reason.If you’re missing the snark of Joan Rivers, check out Worsegirlfriend, aka Erin (871,000 TikTok followers). The comedian has carved out a very specific niche for herself, ripping into red carpet looks in minute-long chunks. Erin’s takedowns are brilliant in their specificity, ranging from “condo building in Manhattan” to “anthropomorphized accent pillows.” Her comedy is so smart, funny and distinct that it’s hard to imagine any celebrity staying mad at her for long.

Bonus Content

“Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere” (Watch via Netflix)

There’s Never Going to Be Another Alix Earle, Creator Experts Say (via Mashable)

Facebook Launches a New Monetization Program to Attract Popular Creators from TikTok, YouTube (via TechCrunch)

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This report provides a weekly deep dive into the creator economy. It highlights key trends, political and technological developments, data points and industry leaders all with the goal of making you smarter about this constantly evolving space.