‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Pitt’ Climb Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Excited About Right Now | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Interest in upcoming entertainment options for the week of January 24–30 is led decisively by the NFL Super Bowl, which captures around a tenth of all mentions and posts a week-over-week increase, reinforcing its role as dominant, near-term appointment viewing. “Stranger Things” ranks a distant second at a still-meaningful 5.7%.

Several TV titles show week-over-week declines in mentions, including “Landman” (following its January 18 season finale) and “Fallout” (now in the back half of its second season). “Bridgerton” increases its presence following the January 29 release of the first half of its fourth season. “The Pitt” posts a small gain as its second season continues, while the “XXV Olympic Winter Games” see a slight decline but remain in the Top 10 heading into Opening Ceremonies on Friday.

“Wicked: For Good” leads the film category at 3% of mentions, supported by its recent physical-media release. In contrast, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (1.9%) dips as its theatrical run nears its end. “Avengers: Doomsday” (1.8%) remains present despite its release still nearly a year away.