Here’s Every Apple TV Series and Movie Coming in 2026

The streamer will bring audiences everything from a new season of “Ted Lasso” to film releases like “The Dink”

"Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," "Cape Fear" and "Lucky" will all premiere on Apple TV in 2026 (Credit: Apple TV)
Apple TV rolled out its television and film slate for 2026 at its press day Tuesday.

Among its anticipated titles are returning series like “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking” and “Your Friends and Neighbors,” as well as new films and series heading to the streamer.

The streamer unveiled teasers for new series at its Santa Monica press day, including “Imperfect Women,” starring Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara; David E. Kelley’s “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” starring Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer; and “Lucky,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Apple Original films announced its slate of new films debuting in 2026 with “Outcome,” “The Dink,” “Mayday,” “Matchbox The Movie” and “Way of the Warrior Kid.”

Outside of original scripted programming, Apple TV has also become the U.S. broadcast partner of Formula 1 racing for the 2026 season. The sports programming will join Apple’s MLS and MLB coverage.

For a full breakdown of Apple TV’s film and television premieres for the year, keep reading. More original titles have yet to be announced.

Jessica Wiliams, Jason Segel in "Shrinking" Season 3 (Apple TV)
January

Brett Goldstein as Louis and Jason Segel as Jimmy in "Shrinking" Season 3 (Apple TV)
  • “Tehran” Season 3 — Jan. 9
  • “Hijack” Season 2 — Jan. 14
  • “Drops of God” Season 2 — Jan. 21
  • “Shrinking” Season 3 — Jan. 28

February

Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice in “The Last Thing He Told Me.” (Apple TV)
  • “Eternity” — Feb. 13
  • “The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2 — Feb. 20
  • “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 2 — Feb. 27

March

  • “Imperfect Women” — March 18
  • “For All Mankind” Season 5 — March 27

April

Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer in “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV+)
  • “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 — April 3
  • “Outcome” — April 10
  • “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” — April 15
  • “Criminal Record” Season 2 — April 22
  • “Widow’s Bay” — April 29
May

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” premieres on Apple TV May 20 (Credit: Apple)
  • “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” — May 20

June

Javier Bardem in “Cape Fear” (Credit: Apple TV)
  • “Cape Fear” — June 5
  • “Sugar” Season 2 — June 19

July

"The Dink" (Credit: Apple Original Films/Red Hour Films)
  • “Lucky” — July 15
  • “The Dink” — July 24

September

Kenneth Branagh and Ryan Reynolds (Credit: Apple TV)
  • “Mayday” — Sept. 4

October

John Cena in “Matchbox the Movie” (Credit: Apple TV)
  • “Matchbox the Movie” — Oct. 9

November

"Way of the Warrior Kid" (Credit: AppleTV)
  • “Way of the Warrior Kid”

TBD

“Ted Lasso” Season 4 (Credit: Apple TV)
  • “Ted Lasso” Season 4 — Summer 2026
