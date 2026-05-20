‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’, ‘Michael’ Lead a Movie-Heavy Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of May 9–May 15, 2026, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” continues to lead overall at 5.23% of mentions, building further momentum ahead of its May 22 release. The biopic “Michael” follows at 3.07%, rebounding after slipping last week, while “The Devil Wears Prada 2” remains a major point of interest at 2.96% despite a slight week-over-week decline.

Films continue to dominate the conversation overall, accounting for six of the Top 10 titles. Alongside the strong performance of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and “Michael,” interest also increases for “Toy Story 5” (1.62%), coming out June 19, and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (1.51%), which will have its long-awaited physical release on May 19. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” also remains in the Top 10 at 1.71%, well ahead of its July 31 theatrical release, although it trends down slightly from the prior week.

Beyond film and television, “Grand Theft Auto VI” remains one of the strongest non-film entertainment properties at 1.79%, maintaining steady anticipation ahead of its planned release this November. Sports also remain highly visible this week, with “NBA Basketball” (2.36%) and “Major League Baseball” (1.63%) both appearing in the Top 10 as playoff and regular season interest, respectively, continue to drive engagement.