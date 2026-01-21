Audiences Are More Excited About the Super Bowl Than Any Film or TV Titles Right Now | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Interest in upcoming entertainment for the second week of January is led by the NFL Super Bowl, which rises to the top position this week with 8.4% of mentions. The week-over-week increase reinforces its status as dominant, near-term appointment viewing as the big game and surrounding entertainment draw closer to its Feb. 8 game date.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” follows closely in second place. While interest softened slightly versus last week, the series remains one of the most buzzed-about releases overall, reflecting sustained audience engagement.

Film interest continues to be anchored by “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which holds steady in the Top 3, while “Wicked: For Good” posts a week-over-week gain, signaling renewed momentum in its home release window, as the title remains top of mind. No other theatrical releases made the Top 10.

On the television side, Paramount’s “Landman” (with its season finale airing Jan. 18) and Amazon’s “Fallout” (currently midway through its second season) both show increased interest, indicating continued engagement with returning series. Netflix’s “Bridgerton” also climbs, reflecting steady anticipation ahead of its Season 4 premiere later this month.

Rounding out the Top 10, HBO Max’s “The Pitt” dips slightly but remains competitive, while interest grows for the Milano Cortina 2026: XXV Olympic Winter Games, which kick off on February 6, 2026. The popular video game “Grand Theft Auto VI,” due out later this year, is already generating excitement as the most anticipated new gaming title of 2026 despite multiple delays.