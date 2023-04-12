Max, the newly dubbed streaming service that combines HBO Max and Discovery+ content, is ready to get spooky, as Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that it’s developing a drama series set within the universe of “The Conjuring,” with Peter Safran set to executive produce alongside original “Conjuring” filmmaker James Wan.

The logline for the new series states it will “continue the story established in the feature films,” so maybe more ghost-hunting adventures with Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga)? They certainly worked on hundreds of cases, each one more skin-crawling than the last (something that was teased in “Annabelle Comes Home,” which was kind of like the “Jumanji” of the “Conjuring” universe).

Wan’s production company Atomic Monster will produce alongside Safran’s The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Safran was recently named the co-head of DC Films with director James Gunn to oversee the comic book characters in features, television, animation and games.

“The Conjuring” began 10 years ago with the first film from Wan, based on the exploits of real-life ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. A year later the spinoff “Annabelle,” about the haunted doll, was released, firmly establishing “The Conjuring” as the most successful non-Marvel Studios “universe” in popular culture.

In 2016 Wan returned for “The Conjuring 2,” followed in 2017 by “Annabelle” sequel/prequel “Annabelle: Creation” and in 2018 “The Nun” (based on a ghoulish character introduced in “The Conjuring 2”). 2019 saw both “The Curse of La Llarona” and “Annabelle Comes Home,” one of the highlights of the entire franchise. And in 2021 “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” the third film in the series, directed by “The Curse of La Llarona” filmmaker Michael Chaves, was released.

The next film in the “Conjuring” universe is “The Nun 2,” once again directed by Chaves, scheduled for release on Sept. 8. A fourth proper “Conjuring” film is also in development at Warner Bros. Discovery.