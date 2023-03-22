“Late Late Show” host James Corden is confident that at least one person is praying for former president Donald Trump through his ongoing legal woes: his wife, Melania Trump – just not in the way you might think.

“Melania is sat at Mar-a-Lago like, ‘Please don’t put him under house arrest. Please don’t put him under house arrest – anything but house arrest,'” Corden joked Tuesday night.

(For what it’s worth, Corden romanticizes the idea of house arrest himself: “I’ll tell you what, I consider house arrest to be the absolute dream scenario. The dream scenario, isn’t it? ‘Aw, I’d love to, but I’m under house arrest.'”)

The late night ribbing came as Trump faces a possible indictment related to hush money payments sent to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of his 2016 presidential campaign. With the former president promoting on Truth Social over the weekend that he would be arrested Tuesday (he wasn’t), the New York Police Department had 36,000 officers in uniform standing by in Manhattan in case the possibility of his arrest resulted Jan. 6-like riots after he called on his supporters to protest and “take our nation back.”

“I bet Trump’s ready to defund the police now,” Corden joked. “The NYPD is preparing for the worst.”

Corden also took aim at House Republicans, who are currently on a retreat in Orlando to discuss policy and talk up their agenda.

“They’re frustrated because so far they’re mostly getting pulled away to discuss Trump. Yeah, not fun is it? Having to constantly talk about Donald Trump. Welcome to my life for the last six years,” Corden teased. “Republicans are annoyed that they have to focus on inconsequential things like their former president being charged with crimes when what they want to do is focus on serious important issues like drag queens reading in libraries.”

In addition to the Stormy Daniels case, Trump also faces potential indictment from two separate cases in Georgia over allegedly trying to illegally sway the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and in Florida and Washington D.C. over allegedly taking classified documents from the White House when his term ended. Trump announced earlier this year that he would run for president in 2024.

Watch Corden’s full monologue in the video above.