Actor Corey Hawkins stressed that movie musicals provide a singular opportunity for audiences … when done right.

The “In the Heights” star attended the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards Saturday at The Shrine in Los Angeles as part of the SAG-nominated ensemble of “The Color Purple” (2023). On the red carpet, he had an in-depth answer for the varied reactions of films not marketed as musicals, such as the recent releases of “The Color Purple,” “Wonka” and “Mean Girls.”

“Musicals are derived from the imagination. It’s the one form — and it’s not for everybody, not everyone responds to it, but when it’s done and done well — and people connect to it, like I think people did with ‘The Color Purple.’ It’s singular. It’s a singular experience,” Hawkins told TheWrap. “They say people sing when words are not enough. It rises beyond words, and I think that’s important. I think that’s so valuable to have that because they’re just as important as plays or any kind of other films. I just think it’s an incredible medium, and it’s inspired a lot of theater kids and stuff like that.”

Hawkins also teased his upcoming appearance in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” alongside Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and more. Jackson and Washington will reprise their roles from the Broadway production, directed by Latanya Richardson Jackson (Hawkins’ “The Color Purple” costar Danielle Brooks also starred in the Broadway run of the play, which wrapped Jan. 29, 2023).

“I think it’s gonna be a hell of a film. We all shot together. I worked with Sam previously, so I was just looking forward to get to working together again. Michael Washington directed, JD, Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fischer, Michael Potts. I mean, literally, legends and also August Wilson,” he said. “To be a part of that, he only did so many plays and they’re only producing so many of the films, so I’m just thrilled that they asked me to come on and do it. It was like camp.”

Hawkins continued, “This is a no brainer. It’s thrilling because August, I think he’s captured something with his plays. They’ve stood the test of time for a reason. And it’s always a gem and to be able to pour yourself into an August Wilson play, so I think it’s gonna be special. I’m telling you. Everybody’s got to get ready.”