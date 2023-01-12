Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Range from ‘Avatar’ to ‘Elvis’ to ‘Nope’

The costumes for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion,” “Top Gun,” “Babylon” and “Elvis” are among the nominees for the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, which were announced Thursday.

Fifteen films, 20 television programs and five short-form projects were nominated by the guild, which will announce the winners on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

In the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category, the nominees were “Avatar,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Everything Everywhere,” “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The nominated costume designer for “Avatar,” Deborah L. Scott, is also receiving this year’s Career Achievement Award at the CDGA ceremony.

In the Excellence in Contemporary Film category, the nominees are the costume designers of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Nope,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking.” In Excellence in Period Films, the guild nominated “Babylon,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Elvis,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “The Woman King.”

In recent years, the Costume Designers Guild has typically nominated three or four of the films that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design. Those nominees almost always come from the period and fantasy categories. For the last two years in a row, all five Oscar nominees had also been recognized by the CDG; last year, four were from the period category and one from the fantasy one.

Nominees in the television categories include “House of the Dragon,” “The Rings of Power,” “Emily in Paris,” “Wednesday,” “The Gilded Age,” “Pam & Tommy,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Also at the CDGA ceremony, costume designer Rachael M. Stanleywill will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award. Because the show marks the 25th anniversary of the awards, it will honor the art and history of costuming.

Find a full list of the nominees below:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Avatar: The Way of Water – Deborah L. Scott

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Hocus Pocus 2 – Salvador Perez

Thor: Love and Thunder – Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan

Nope – Alex Bovaird

Tár – Bina Daigeler

Top Gun: Maverick – Marlene Stewart

Women Talking – Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Don’t Worry Darling – Arianne Phillips

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

The Woman King – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past – Kate Hawley

Westworld: Generation Loss – Debra Beebe

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding – Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: What’s it All About… – Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door – Heidi Bivens

Hacks: The Captain’s Wife – Kathleen Felix-Hager

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

The White Lotus: In the Sandbox – Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: The Choice – Sophie Canale

The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts

The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin – Kasia Walicka-Maimone

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest – Donna Zakowska

Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy – Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration – Marina Toybina

Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! – Tony Iniguez

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar – Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) – Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial) – Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas