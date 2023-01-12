Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Range from ‘Avatar’ to ‘Elvis’ to ‘Nope’

The costumes for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion,” “Top Gun,” “Babylon” and “Elvis” are among the nominees for the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, which were announced Thursday.
Fifteen films, 20 television programs and five short-form projects were nominated by the guild, which will announce the winners on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
In the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category, the nominees were “Avatar,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Everything Everywhere,” “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The nominated costume designer for “Avatar,” Deborah L. Scott, is also receiving this year’s Career Achievement Award at the CDGA ceremony.
In the Excellence in Contemporary Film category, the nominees are the costume designers of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Nope,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking.” In Excellence in Period Films, the guild nominated “Babylon,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Elvis,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “The Woman King.”
In recent years, the Costume Designers Guild has typically nominated three or four of the films that have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design. Those nominees almost always come from the period and fantasy categories. For the last two years in a row, all five Oscar nominees had also been recognized by the CDG; last year, four were from the period category and one from the fantasy one.
Nominees in the television categories include “House of the Dragon,” “The Rings of Power,” “Emily in Paris,” “Wednesday,” “The Gilded Age,” “Pam & Tommy,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”
Also at the CDGA ceremony, costume designer Rachael M. Stanleywill will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award. Because the show marks the 25th anniversary of the awards, it will honor the art and history of costuming.
Find a full list of the nominees below:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Avatar: The Way of Water – Deborah L. Scott
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
Hocus Pocus 2 – Salvador Perez
Thor: Love and Thunder – Mayes C. Rubeo
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan
Nope – Alex Bovaird
Tár – Bina Daigeler
Top Gun: Maverick – Marlene Stewart
Women Talking – Quita Alfred
Excellence in Period Film
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Don’t Worry Darling – Arianne Phillips
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
The Woman King – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past – Kate Hawley
Westworld: Generation Loss – Debra Beebe
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding – Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem – Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: What’s it All About… – Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door – Heidi Bivens
Hacks: The Captain’s Wife – Kathleen Felix-Hager
Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland
The White Lotus: In the Sandbox – Alex Bovaird
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: The Choice – Sophie Canale
The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts
The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin – Kasia Walicka-Maimone
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest – Donna Zakowska
Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy – Kameron Lennox
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration – Marina Toybina
Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! – Tony Iniguez
Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar – Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad
Excellence in Short Form Design
Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers
McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) – Sarah Kinsumba
Nike: Father Time (Commercial) – Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)
Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas