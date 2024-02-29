Peacock’s “Couple to Throuple” is heating up ahead of its Thursday finale.

In an exclusive video shared with TheWrap, Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti confront Ash Lee and Maximo Oliveira during a group dinner with all of the couples in the resort to point out their looming concerns about their intentions of joining a throuple.

“We feel like the other throuples in the resort are actually genuine throuples, and we feel like those have been real connections that have been made,” Bhatti says in the clip, singling out Lee and Oliveira. “We feel like the throuple isn’t necessarily as strong as it claims to be.”

Ali then backs Bhatti up by noting that Becca Calb — who is in a throuple with Lee and Oliveira — felt like “the last option” after the couple mingled with several other singles over the course of their time in the resort, including Jonathan Intriago and Darrien Seqqoya.

“Becca confided in us about how she did feel so third place and kind of like the last option,” Ali says. “I just genuinely want to know what made that so different all of a sudden [in a] 12-hour span. It was a little confusing.”

Oliveira is not happy with the confrontation, saying in an interview with Lee, “I just think it’s so funny the person asking the question is the one in the most ingenuine throuple in this resort.”

“Are you just looking for a reaction?” Oliveira says in the clip. “So let me give you one.”

The tense conversation comes as the couples prepare to decide whether they want to pursue a relationship with their chosen single for the long haul, and likewise whether each single wants to pursue a throuple with their couple.

To find out how how Oliveira defends their couple — and if they choose to stick with Calb in the long run — tune in to the “Couple to Throuple” finale on Thursday on Peacock.

You can watch the full clip above.