All the 2026 Oscar Winners You Can Stream at Home (and Which Ones You Can Only See in Theaters)

The 2026 Oscar winners have been crowned, but have you seen all of them? Don’t worry if not, we can help you out.

Each year, it’s a tall order to keep up with the awards contenders. Some are dedicated, and watch every single nominee — admirable, but extensive. If you’re looking for a bit of a shorter list, and want to see what the Academy dubbed the best of the best, that’s a bit of a lighter lift.

Below, you’ll find a list of where you can watch all the Oscar-winning projects from this year’s show.