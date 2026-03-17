All the 2026 Oscar Winners You Can Stream at Home (and Which Ones You Can Only See in Theaters)

The 2026 Oscar winners have been crowned, but have you seen all of them? Don’t worry if not, we can help you out.
Each year, it’s a tall order to keep up with the awards contenders. Some are dedicated, and watch every single nominee — admirable, but extensive. If you’re looking for a bit of a shorter list, and want to see what the Academy dubbed the best of the best, that’s a bit of a lighter lift.
Below, you’ll find a list of where you can watch all the Oscar-winning projects from this year’s show.
Sinners
Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” went into the night with a record 16 nominations, but no, it didn’t win them all. The film only picked up a quarter of that, but it was still history-making!
Where to watch: HBO Max, Prime Video
Which Oscar(s) it won: Original Screenplay, Cinematography (the first woman to ever win the category!), Original Score and Best Actor
One Battle After Another
“One Battle After Another” won the night, picking up six wins out of 13 nominations.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Which Oscar(s) it won: Best Picture, Directing, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing and Casting
Hamnet
“Hamnet” only picked up one award on the night, but it did not go home empty-handed!
Where to watch: Peacock
Which Oscar(s) it won: Best Actress
Weapons
Like “Hamnet,” it was a one-win night for “Weapons,” but it was an exciting win nonetheless. It marked one of the many Oscars for the horror genre this year.
Where to watch: HBO Max
Which Oscar(s) it won: Best Supporting Actress
KPop Demon Hunters
It was indeed a golden night for “KPop Demon Hunters,” as the animated film took home two awards.
Where to watch: Netflix
Which Oscars it won: Best Animated Feature, Original Song
Sentimental Value
Though “Sentimental Value” notched its fair share of nominations heading into the show, the film from Norway only took home one statue in the end.
Where to watch: This remains one of the few Oscar nominees and winners that is currently still in theaters only. You’ll have to catch it on the big screen!
Which Oscar(s) it won: International Feature
Frankenstein
“Frankenstein” saw a tough race in the battles for the acting categories, but it cleaned up pretty well in below-the-lines races, taking home three major awards.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Which Oscar(s) it won: Production Design, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling
Avatar: Fire and Ash
The latest installment of James Cameron’s epic franchise was up for two awards on the night, and it did snag one of them.
Where to watch: “Avatar: Fire and Ash” remains in select theaters for now, but it’ll head to Disney+ when its streaming release comes
Which Oscar(s) it won: Visual Effects
F1
Brad Pitt’s racing film was also a one-trophy winner on the night, though it was nominated in multiple categories.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Which Oscar(s) it won: Sound
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The filmmakers behind “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” had one of the most political acceptance speeches of the night, calling out the parallels they see between their Russia-set documentary and the current political environment of the United States.
Where to watch: The Roku Channel (requires add-on), Prime Video (requires add-on)
Which Oscar(s) it won: Documentary Feature Film
All the Empty Rooms
“All the Empty Rooms” was one of the short film winners on the night. It documents the empty bedrooms of children killed in school shootings.
Where to watch: Netflix
Which Oscar(s) it won: Documentary Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Back on the animated side of things, “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” also picked up a trophy. In it, “a poor boy’s love for a girl whose tears turn to pearls leads him into a perilous bargain between love, greed and survival.”
Where to watch: Thanks to the National Film Board of Canada, you can watch the short online here.
Which Oscar(s) it won: Animated Short Film
The Singers
The Oscars saw a rare tie this year, which presenter Kumail Nanjiani had to assure everyone was actually real. It even startled the recipients of the award.
Where to watch: Netflix
Which Oscar(s) it won: Live Action Short Film
Two People Exchanging Saliva
“The Singers” wound up tying with “Two People Exchanging Saliva.”
Where to watch: You can watch the full short here
Which Oscar(s) it won: Live Action Short Film