20th Century Studios Lands Theatrical Rights to Popular Roblox Game ’99 Nights in the Forest’

In a highly competitive bid, 20th Century Studios has secured theatrical film rights to the popular game “99 Nights in the Forest,” developed by Grandma’s Favourite Games and hosted on Roblox, the studio announced Monday.

There is no writer or director attached at this time.

The game’s developers Alec Kieft, Matthew Hufton and Cameron Angland will serve as executive producers. J.R. Young will be overseeing for 20th Century Studios.

Produced by Grandma’s Favourite Games (GFG) and released in May 2025, “99 Nights in the Forest” is an action-survival game where players must survive 99 nights in a haunted forest while attempting to rescue four lost children and survive the vicious deer and other beasts.

Not even a year old, the game is already the 7th most played game of all time on Roblox, boasting nearly 26 billion lifetime visits and a player rating of 90.6%. The game has a 14.2M all-time peak player count, ranking #3 on the Roblox platform, and frequently hosts hundreds of thousands of concurrent players.

Grandma’s Favourite Games is a partnership comprised of three New Zealand-based creators — Alec Kieft (game designer “Cracky4″), Matthew Hufton (programmer “ForyxeV”), Cameron Angland (environment and asset creation “Viridial”) — who have worked together to create some of the most popular games on the global Roblox platform. The game development community was founded in 2020 and now boasts over 10M members. Between them, members of the 99 Nights team have co-created other hits such as “Mall Tycoon,” “Wacky Wizards,” and the “Break In” series. The company is represented by Pryor Cashman.

“The team at Grandma’s Favourite Games are exactly the kind of bold, imaginative creators we love working with at 20th Century Studios, with world building ideas that feel innately cinematic,” David Greenbaum, President Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, said in a statement. “’99 Nights in the Forest’ has already connected with millions of players worldwide, and we’re excited to build on that foundation for audiences everywhere.”

Grandma’s Favourite Games added: “Growing up, Disney and 20th films were a huge part of our childhood, so collaborating with such legendary and enduring studios feels surreal. We’re excited to explore the world of ’99 Nights in the Forest’ on a broader stage and to create some scares in an entirely new medium.”