Alan Ritchson Sets Survival Competition Show at Netflix

Alan Ritchson has built a career as an action star in projects like “Reacher,” “Smallville” and “War Machine” — and he’s ready to share what he’s learned.

The actor has set a survival competition show at Netflix with Bunim/Murray Productions, where “a group of high-profile influencers and headline-makers” will have their resilience and grit tested.

“As an avid survivalist, Ritchson will help guide the participants through the competition, pushing them beyond their limits and into the unknown,” per the logline on Tudum. “With all the comforts and luxuries of modern-day life stripped away, the players will have to rely on their instincts, determination and each other to outlast the competition and discover who they are without fame and followers.”

“Do they have what it truly takes to endure? Will they risk losing their carefully curated personas in the process? And who will break first under the pressure?” Netflix further asks.

Showrunner Jay Bienstock (“Survivor,” “13: Fear Is Real”) will executive produce alongside Rupert Dobson, Gayani Wanigaratne and Ritchson, with John Faratzis serving as co-EP.

The currently untitled series follows similar concepts at Netflix such as “Outlast,” “Snowflake Mountain” and “Surviving Paradise.” Other upcoming competition reality shows for the streamer include “The Golden Ticket” and “Win the Mall,” as well as new seasons of “Squid Game: The Challenge” and “Million Dollar Secret.”