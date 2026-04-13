Greg Gutfeld Challenges 5 More Contestants to Guess Fake News in ‘What Did I Miss?’ Season 2

As the line between fake news and actual news continues to blur, Greg Gutfeld is once again challenging his audience to decipher what’s real in Season 2 of “What Did I Miss?”

Starting April 27, five new contestants will emerge from three months of isolation in upstate New York to guess whether headlines pitched their way really happened or if they’re falling for fake news.

“If Season 1 proved anything, it’s that real life can be more unbelievable than the wildest of tales,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson shared in a Monday statement. “We are thrilled to offer Fox Nation subscribers exclusive access to the second season of What Did I Miss? as our very own king of late-night Greg Gutfeld returns to test the contestants on what they missed in isolation.”

“Against all logic, people volunteered to do this crazy game show again. And the only thing standing between them and victory is me,” Gutfeld further teased.

The five new contestants are Raymond Borizki from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Nancy Hornback from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Victor Hugo from Freeport, Florida, and Devika Seth from Southlake, Texas — and even Sunny Mujovic from Season 1.

“What Did I Miss?” Season 2 premieres April 27 on Fox Nation.