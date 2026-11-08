The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

20th Century “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” With every passing day, the anticipation for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman: Part II” grows more palpable. Reeves’ first foray into Gotham was incredible, but his best work as a filmmaker might still be his debut in the “Planet of the Apes” universe. In “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” Reeves (alongside writers Mark Bomback, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver) tells a deeply felt story about two civilizations in heartbreaking opposition to one another: the Apes, whose society remains on the rise, and humans, who cling to a fragmented survival. Andy Serkis delivers some of the best work of his career as leading ape Caesar, while Toby Kebbell’s Koba stands out as an exceptional blockbuster villain. This is one of the finest, most thoughtful sci-fi flicks of the century. The horseback-apes-wielding-machine-guns action doesn’t hurt, either.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in ‘The Drama’ (Credit: A24) “The Drama” With Halloween in the rearview, Thanksgiving draws near — and what’s Thanksgiving without a bit of drama? Kristoffer Borgli’s original dramedy became a minor sensation in early 2026, with the Robert Pattinson-Zendaya two-hander becoming A24’s fourth-highest grossing film of all time. The movie presents audiences with a chewy debate, one that is mined both for dark humor and for … well, drama. It’s a thoughtful, intriguing watch, and still one of the year’s best.