The 3 Best Movies to Watch on HBO Max This Week

Now that Halloween is past, you can finally get back to some non-spooky streaming. HBO Max’s large library has plenty to offer, including an incredible sci-fi blockbuster, a modern actor’s showcase and one of the best movies of 2026.
Here are the three best movies to watch on HBO Max this week.
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
With every passing day, the anticipation for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman: Part II” grows more palpable. Reeves’ first foray into Gotham was incredible, but his best work as a filmmaker might still be his debut in the “Planet of the Apes” universe. In “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” Reeves (alongside writers Mark Bomback, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver) tells a deeply felt story about two civilizations in heartbreaking opposition to one another: the Apes, whose society remains on the rise, and humans, who cling to a fragmented survival.
Andy Serkis delivers some of the best work of his career as leading ape Caesar, while Toby Kebbell’s Koba stands out as an exceptional blockbuster villain. This is one of the finest, most thoughtful sci-fi flicks of the century. The horseback-apes-wielding-machine-guns action doesn’t hurt, either.
“The Drama”
With Halloween in the rearview, Thanksgiving draws near — and what’s Thanksgiving without a bit of drama? Kristoffer Borgli’s original dramedy became a minor sensation in early 2026, with the Robert Pattinson-Zendaya two-hander becoming A24’s fourth-highest grossing film of all time. The movie presents audiences with a chewy debate, one that is mined both for dark humor and for … well, drama. It’s a thoughtful, intriguing watch, and still one of the year’s best.
“The Long Walk”
If you’re an MCU fan, you might want to check out “The Long Walk” sooner than later. A couple of actors from this Stephen King adaptation, directed by Francis Lawrence and written by JT Mollner, have already been tapped to lead the next phase of the MCU in the year since its release: David Jonsson will play the new Black Panther, while Ben Wang is in talks to play Iceman in the upcoming “X-Men” film.
It’s not hard to see why “The Long Walk” would draw casting directors’ attention. The film is a strong acting vehicle for young actors to show off their chops, with Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson (one of the most interesting actors working right now, period) delivering magical chemistry. Tap Hoffman for the MCU next.