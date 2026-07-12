Well, it would appear this heat really doesn’t want to let up, so you might be facing another few nights, maybe even a whole weekend indoors. Don’t worry, we can help you figure out something to watch.

Granted, a movie theater’s air conditioning is probably far more intense than your own, and you wouldn’t have to pay for it. But, if you’re fully set on just streaming something good, that’s fine. There’s plenty to choose from. This week, we’ve got a dark comedy for you, and then two feel-good films, because good vibes are needed.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime this week.

“Thoroughbreds” (Claire Folger/Focus Features) Thoroughbreds Don’t let the title fool you, this isn’t a horse movie. A horse is a bit key to the characterization of Olivia Cooke’s character, but this isn’t necessarily a horse girl movie (unless you believe Letterboxd) reviews. No, “Thoroughbreds” refers more to the metaphorical thoroughbreds of society. It centers on two wealthy girls, one of who is technically a sociopath. She doesn’t feel any emotions, and manages to convince her friend to kill the stepdad she so clearly hates. It’s billed as a dark comedy, though if I’m honest, the latter half doesn’t quite fit. I suppose it depends on your sense of humor though. What can’t be argued is that this is a riveting watch. Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy are mesmerizing onscreen together, to the point that even scenes with minimal dialogue are fun to watch. Read Next

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James Ortiz and Ryan Gosling in ‘Project Hail Mary’ (Amazon MGM Studios) Project Hail Mary If you somehow missed “Project Hail Mary” in theaters, you’re going to need to run, not walk, to go watch this now on streaming. Based on Andy Weir’s book of the same name, the story centers on Ryland Grace, a man who wakes up in space with no memory of how he got there or why he’s there. But, he slowly starts to get his memory back, and realizes that he’s there to literally save Earth. Along the way, he makes an alien friend, who he calls Rocky, and who may be one of the best Little Guy sidekicks in movie history. His name is very literal, as he’s made up of actual rocks, but he’s also deeply funny and sweet. He’s also been tasked with saving his planet, from the very thing threatening Earth as well. This is a very good movie, statement.