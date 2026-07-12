Well, it would appear this heat really doesn’t want to let up, so you might be facing another few nights, maybe even a whole weekend indoors. Don’t worry, we can help you figure out something to watch.
Granted, a movie theater’s air conditioning is probably far more intense than your own, and you wouldn’t have to pay for it. But, if you’re fully set on just streaming something good, that’s fine. There’s plenty to choose from. This week, we’ve got a dark comedy for you, and then two feel-good films, because good vibes are needed.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime this week.
Thoroughbreds
Don’t let the title fool you, this isn’t a horse movie. A horse is a bit key to the characterization of Olivia Cooke’s character, but this isn’t necessarily a horse girl movie (unless you believe Letterboxd) reviews.
No, “Thoroughbreds” refers more to the metaphorical thoroughbreds of society. It centers on two wealthy girls, one of who is technically a sociopath. She doesn’t feel any emotions, and manages to convince her friend to kill the stepdad she so clearly hates.
It’s billed as a dark comedy, though if I’m honest, the latter half doesn’t quite fit. I suppose it depends on your sense of humor though. What can’t be argued is that this is a riveting watch. Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy are mesmerizing onscreen together, to the point that even scenes with minimal dialogue are fun to watch.
Project Hail Mary
If you somehow missed “Project Hail Mary” in theaters, you’re going to need to run, not walk, to go watch this now on streaming.
Based on Andy Weir’s book of the same name, the story centers on Ryland Grace, a man who wakes up in space with no memory of how he got there or why he’s there. But, he slowly starts to get his memory back, and realizes that he’s there to literally save Earth.
Along the way, he makes an alien friend, who he calls Rocky, and who may be one of the best Little Guy sidekicks in movie history. His name is very literal, as he’s made up of actual rocks, but he’s also deeply funny and sweet. He’s also been tasked with saving his planet, from the very thing threatening Earth as well.
This is a very good movie, statement.
The Martian
Okay, did I intend to put both Andy Weir book adaptations on here? I did not. But I’m going to stand by it, because “The Martian” is also a very good movie. My reasoning is more so that we’re all gearing up to watch Matt Damon in “The Odyssey” in the next few weeks, and this could be both a good prep movie or a good palate cleanser.
Here, Damon stars as Mark Watney, an astronaut who is left behind by his crew on Mars during a storm, because they presume him to be dead. Miraculously, he survives, but then he immediately has to figure out how to continue surviving on an inhospitable planet. Damon is very funny in it, but it’s equally as heartfelt, and winds up being a pretty feel-good film.
Has anyone talked to Andy Weir about his whole “lone man in space” thing? Hope so! But we’ll happily reap the benefits.