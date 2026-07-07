Matt Damon Snort-Laughs His Way Through a Recap of Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’

Matt Damon could not contain a fit of hysterical laughter Tuesday while recapping his recent “Temptation Island” viewing experience on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast. Asked to share something that’s made him laugh recently, the “Odyssey” star said that watching the Season 2 premiere of the Netflix reality series with his teenage daughters took the cake.

Losing his breath, riffing with Poehler and even a snort of laughter pepper the three-minute story — just try not laughing yourself while watching the host and her guest’s giggly joy.

“Literally last night, my kids were watching this thing called ‘Love Island,’” Damon began. “We literally sat down, we had some friends visiting, they have a teenage daughter, and they’re staying with us, and so the kids at dinner were like, ‘We’re gonna watch this thing.’ So we sat down, and it didn’t come until 9, and so we’re flicking, and there’s something called ‘Temptation Island.’ I’m like, ‘You guys want to give this a shot for an hour before ‘Love Island’ comes on?’ It did not disappoint.”

The sexually charged dating reality series, which was revived in 2024 at Netflix after running years ago on USA Network, brings a group of couples together to a tropical island to have their fidelity tested by attractive and interested singles.

“It was so funny, so they bring in the, you know, the hot singles, and all the guys come in and like rip their shirts off, and they’re like, ‘You made a mistake bringing her here, bro!’” Damon said, taking on the “hot single” persona.

“It’s unbelievable. The women and men, they’re just, you’ve never seen more confident people,” he continued. “Couples do these in-depth interviews, where it’s just like, you know, ‘He’s had a problem with fidelity. He’s gonna prove it by going to ‘Temptation Island.’ And you see these guys, they get split up from their partner, and they go into a house with these 10 gorgeous women — these guys start to crack within 30 seconds. ‘Well, I mean, I didn’t know it was gonna be, this.’”

Damon also got a kick out of the investment and faith the contestants put into their partners, considering they’re all young and have a sordid history.

“It’s also, they’re all in their 20s, and they’re all like, ‘She really means a lot to me, we’ve been together for 15 months,’” Damon says, cracking up. “It’s like, ‘I mean, after six months, I had my lapse and I was unfaithful to her, but since then …”

“I’m just like, this is a f–king disaster! I don’t know if I’ll hang in there. I made it through one episode, we had some laughs.”

“Temptation Island” was renewed at Netflix for Season 3 in May and casting and production are underway. “The Odyssey” hits theaters July 17.

Watch Damon’s full “Good Hang” episode in the video below: