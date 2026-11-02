The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

It’s not only a new week but it’s also a new month, and that means you have even more to choose from when it comes to streaming. Overwhelmed already? That’s fair.
As always, we’re here to help you out with a few recommendations that feel like they fit the vibes of the week. To kick off November on Prime Video, we’re going for a holiday movie that’s not the kind of holiday you’re thinking (technically), a 2006 classic, and a Shakespeare adaptation.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime this week.
Last Holiday
For some, it may be a little early to get into Christmas movies, and that’s totally fair. “The Last Holiday” does technically take place in the Christmas season, but here, holiday is more so referring to the UK usage of the word, meaning vacation.
In the movie, Queen Latifah stars as Georgia Byrd, a department store assistant who’s never really chased after any of her “someday” dream. But, when she’s told she has a rare brain condition and only has a few weeks to live, Georgia decides to spend literally all of her money on a luxury holiday in Europe before she dies.
This movie is more about embracing the moment and living for yourself than it is a Christmas movie, making it a perfect transitional movie post-Halloween.
Just My Luck
Remember when Lindsay Lohan served so much in a paparazzi photo that a studio just decided to use it for their movie poster? Well, that movie is on Prime right now, and “Just My Luck” really holds up.
In it, Lohan plays Ashley Albright, a young woman who truly has all the luck in the world. But one day, she bumps into Jake Hardin (Chris Pine), who chronically has the very worst luck. When they collide, their luck switches, unbeknownst to them — at first. Eventually they figure out, and a romance buds as they do.
“Just My Luck” came out in 2006, and you might remember that was a truly great year for films like this.
Just One of the Guys
Speaking of 2006 films, if you’re a fan of “She’s the Man,” you might want to give “Just One of the Guys” a whirl. It’s a 1985 film (“She’s the Man” was ’06), but it did the Shakespearean adaptation just as well. Literally, it is also an adaptation of “Twelfth Night.”
Here, Joyce Hyser stars as Terri Griffith, a high school student and aspiring journalist. She doesn’t think her teachers take her articles seriously, purely because of her good looks, and when she loses out on her dream job as an intern at the newspaper, Terri figures it must be because she’s a girl. So, while her parents are out of town, Terri enrolls at a rival high school as a boy named “Terry.”
It has all the shenanigans you know and love from “Twelfth Night,” and we all know that modern adaptations of Shakespeare have a secret sauce that just works.