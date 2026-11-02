The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime this week.

Paramount Pictures Last Holiday For some, it may be a little early to get into Christmas movies, and that’s totally fair. “The Last Holiday” does technically take place in the Christmas season, but here, holiday is more so referring to the UK usage of the word, meaning vacation. In the movie, Queen Latifah stars as Georgia Byrd, a department store assistant who’s never really chased after any of her “someday” dream. But, when she’s told she has a rare brain condition and only has a few weeks to live, Georgia decides to spend literally all of her money on a luxury holiday in Europe before she dies. This movie is more about embracing the moment and living for yourself than it is a Christmas movie, making it a perfect transitional movie post-Halloween. Read Next

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Just My Luck Remember when Lindsay Lohan served so much in a paparazzi photo that a studio just decided to use it for their movie poster? Well, that movie is on Prime right now, and “Just My Luck” really holds up. In it, Lohan plays Ashley Albright, a young woman who truly has all the luck in the world. But one day, she bumps into Jake Hardin (Chris Pine), who chronically has the very worst luck. When they collide, their luck switches, unbeknownst to them — at first. Eventually they figure out, and a romance buds as they do. “Just My Luck” came out in 2006, and you might remember that was a truly great year for films like this. Read Next

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