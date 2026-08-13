The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Greetings, indecisive Paramount+ watcher. Need some help picking what to watch this week?

There aren’t a ton of new releases hitting the streamer this week, which means our recommendations are primarily going to be a bit older gems. From a rom-com with an absurdly large cast, to a beloved musical, to an absolutely insane western that feels like a fever dream more often than not, hopefully there’s something for everyone here.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.

He’s Just Not That Into You At any given time, in any given place in this world, someone probably needs to hear the message that is “He’s Just Not That Into You.” Is this movie peak cinema? No, certainly not. But it is among the better “weirdly huge ensemble, all with somehow interconnecting storylines” movies. The cast boasts an enormous ensemble that includes Justin Long, Scarlett Johansson, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Connelly, Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck, all trying to navigate their romantic lives. It’s mostly just fun, and right now, you shouldn’t be saying no to a little harmless fun.

Warner Bros. Wild Wild West Once upon a time in Hollywood, we had steampunk westerns, starring Will Smith, Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh and Salma Hayek. If that feels like a mad libs of a sentence, it’s because it is, and that’s the exact reason you should revisit this movie. I promise, there’s likely very little you remember from this movie, which might make it feel like you’re watching for the first time. The story follows two government agents in the American Old West, a few years after the Civil War. Their goal is to protect President Ulysses S. Grant and the United States from a mad scientist bent on revenge for losing said war. Like I said, Mad Libs. And, in addition to a bonkers story, one thing you probably do remember about this film is the song that accompanies it. Go bonkers this week. You deserve it. Read Next

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