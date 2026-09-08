The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Hello there! What kind of movie are you searching for on Prime this fine September week? A spooky season slasher? A 1999 comedy flop? A 2007 Marvel premonition? Oh good, we have all of that for you this week.
We’re still in the dog days of summer, which means there aren’t a ton of truly new releases hitting the streamers right now, but they’re coming. In the next few months, fans will be able to check out “The Love Hypothesis,” “Madden” and more. But, as we noted above, you’re probably here because you’re looking for something to stream this week. And, as promised, we can help you.
Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.
Totally Killer
As we barrel toward spooky season, your Halloween watchlist is going to start piling up quickly. So, why not knock one off early, and watch “Totally Killer” this week?
The story follows Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), whose mother was murdered by the same serial killer who went on a murder spree over 30 years earlier, and killed her friends. Jamie time-travels back to 1987 to team up with her then-teenaged mom, to catch the killer during his original spree and hopefully save multiple lives.
Yes, it technically takes place on Halloween, but it’s less a Halloween movie than it is a fun time-travel slasher. For those who aren’t great with horror films, take it from this scaredy cat: you can watch this one. You may need to close your eyes for a few, uh, stabby scenes, but in general, you should be able to handle this.
The Nanny Diaries
Before they were Captain America and Black Widow, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson were Harvard Hottie and Annie Braddock in “The Nanny Diaries” (and also fast friends in real life).
The movie centers on Annie, a college graduate struggling to figure out her next move, who decides to become a live-in nanny for a wealthy New York family. She quickly develops a bond with Grayer, the child she’s charged with watching, but just as quickly learns that the life of NYC’s elite is conniving, and stressful, and, in Annie’s own words, “pretty f–king bleak.”
But, in her work, she meets “Harvard Hottie,” a neighbor who seems to not only recognize his privilege, but also connects with Grayer in a fundamental way. The two slowly develop a relationship that works as a delightful B-plot for the film.
“The Nanny Diaries” also stars Laura Linney, Paul Giamatti, Alicia Keys and more.
Dudley Do-Right
Sometimes, you just need to watch a good old flop of a movie that you saw as a kid and somehow stuck to. This week, let’s make it “Dudley Do-Right.”
I have no memory of when or how I first saw this, and yet, in any discussion of Brendan Fraser’s filmography, it’s got to be mentioned. He stars as the eponymous Mountie in this movie, who is true to his name, but also just painfully oblivious. He often faces the evil Snidely Whiplash (played by a very game Alfred Molina), who constantly fools him.
Is this movie good? No, probably not. But does it feature very fun performances from its cast, which also includes Sarah Jessica Parker? Sure does! Treat yourself to this brain break this week, and remember simpler movie times.