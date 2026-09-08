The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

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Hello there! What kind of movie are you searching for on Prime this fine September week? A spooky season slasher? A 1999 comedy flop? A 2007 Marvel premonition? Oh good, we have all of that for you this week.

We’re still in the dog days of summer, which means there aren’t a ton of truly new releases hitting the streamers right now, but they’re coming. In the next few months, fans will be able to check out “The Love Hypothesis,” “Madden” and more. But, as we noted above, you’re probably here because you’re looking for something to stream this week. And, as promised, we can help you.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.