Home > Creative Content > Movies

‘A Quiet Place 3’ Sets Cast With Jack O’Connell, Jason Clarke and Katy O’Brian Joining

Plus Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy will return for writer/director John Krasinski’s sequel

drew-taylor-image
Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott in “A Quiet Place” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott in “A Quiet Place” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

The cast of “A Quiet Place Part III” is coming together.

Director John Krasinski shared on social media that Jack O’Connell, Jason Clarke and Katy O’Brian will be joining returning “A Quiet Place” cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Cillian Murphy in the upcoming Paramount sequel.

The latest entry in the sci-fi franchise arrives in theaters on July 30, 2027.

The “Quiet Place” films take place in a world where extremely sound-sensitive aliens have arrived on Earth and killed almost everyone. The first film, released in 2018, followed a family (led by Krasinski and Blunt) as they try to survive in the post-apocalyptic wasteland while avoiding the creatures, and the 2021 sequel continued the family’s story as they attempt to contact fellow survivors (including Murphy).

David Zaslav
Read Next
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Celebrates 'Historic' Oscar Night in Company-Wide Email: 'Bold, Original Stories Shined Bright'

After the first two films, Krasinski took a step back, with “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski helming the prequel film “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which followed the initial survivors as the aliens arrived in New York City. The three films have grossed over $900 million globally.

Additionally, a video game called “A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead” was released in 2024, and a comic book series, “A Quiet Place: Storm Warning,” published by IDW, was released earlier this month.

Since “A Quiet Place Part II,” Krasinski has appeared in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “DC League of Super-Pets” and “Fountain of Youth,” and wrote, directed, produced and co-starred in the family comedy “If,” also for Paramount. Later this year, Krasinski will appear in “Jack Ryan: Ghost War,” based on his Prime Video series. He co-wrote and produced the feature.

“A Quiet Place Part III” hits theaters on July 30, 2027.

Martin Scorsese (Credit: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images) Dwayne Johnson (Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Leonardo DiCaprio (Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Read Next
Martin Scorsese Hawaiian Crime Movie With Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Lands at 20th Century

drew-taylor-image

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

Comments