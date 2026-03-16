Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Celebrates ‘Historic’ Oscar Night in Company-Wide Email: ‘Bold, Original Stories Shined Bright’

David Zaslav, the embattled Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, sent out a company-wide email this morning celebrating the Academy Awards triumphs for “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners” and “Weapons.”

He called it “a remarkable moment for Warner Bros. Discovery,” citing more wins for Warner Bros. than “any media company this year.”

“The films honored last night represent the very best of our company: bold creative vision, extraordinary craftsmanship, and the kind of storytelling that moves audiences around the world,” Zaslav wrote. “Seeing our films and our artists recognized at the highest level is incredibly meaningful, and I could not be prouder of the work that brought us here.”

After shouting out the individual wins for “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners” and “Weapons,” he reminded the entire company that they played a part in the extraordinary night.

“What we saw recognized last night is a reminder that this team is truly like no other. These wins belong not only to the nominees and filmmakers we saw on stage, but to every single person across this company who helped bring these films to audiences,” he wrote. “Everyone here plays their part. Every contribution matters, and every one of you should feel proud of what you helped create.”

Of course, Warner Bros. is in the midst of being auctioned to Paramount/Skydance. But at least the legacy will intact before its sold off.

Read the full email below.

Team,

Last night was a remarkable moment for Warner Bros. Discovery. Our films won 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, the most of any media company this year.

We have so much to celebrate today.

The films honored last night represent the very best of our company: bold creative vision, extraordinary craftsmanship, and the kind of storytelling that moves audiences around the world. Seeing our films and our artists recognized at the highest level is incredibly meaningful, and I could not be prouder of the work that brought us here.

Let me start by congratulating Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy, and the entire Warner Bros. Pictures team. Their commitment to filmmakers and to championing bold, original stories shined bright last night.

“One Battle After Another” had an extraordinary night, taking home the Academy Award for Best Picture, along with wins for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn, Best Film Editing for Andy Jurgensen, and Best Casting for Cassandra Kulukundis. Congratulations to Paul, Sean, Andy, Cassandra and the entire creative team behind “One Battle After Another.” It is a triumph of filmmaking and collaboration.

“Sinners” delivered a historic night for Warner Bros. Discovery, with Ryan Coogler winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, Michael B. Jordan earning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Ludwig Göransson winning for Best Original Score, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw becoming the first woman ever to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Congratulations to Ryan, Michael, Ludwig, Autumn, and the entire “Sinner”s team. This film captivated audiences and critics alike, and the recognition it received is a testament to every person who helped make it possible.

“Weapons” also received well-deserved recognition, with Amy Madigan’s unforgettable and phenomenally haunting performance earning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her work is a reminder of the impact a single role can have on audiences everywhere. Congratulations to the entire creative team behind the film.

What we saw recognized last night is a reminder that this team is truly like no other. These wins belong not only to the nominees and filmmakers we saw on stage, but to every single person across this company who helped bring these films to audiences. Everyone here plays their part. Every contribution matters, and every one of you should feel proud of what you helped create.

Please join me in celebrating this monumental achievement. Watch the Celebration Reel.

With gratitude,

David