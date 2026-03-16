Oscars Reunion Between Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans Falls Flat With Fans: ‘CRICKETS’

The Oscars facilitated several reunions on stage on Sunday night, including one between Marvel vets — and soon-to-be returners — Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Unfortunately, their presenting bit fell flat among fans.
The actors were on hand to present Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay and, as they teed up the category, Evans cut off Downey to ask what the “Iron Man” star had gotten him as a gift for the 14th anniversary of the first “Avengers” film. According to Evans, he got Downey a script signed by the entire cast.
Downey quickly scrambled, first giving Evans his valet parking ticket, before realizing he’d need that back. To buy him some time to think of something else, the two presented the award for Adapted Screenplay. But, the first half of the bit was met with immediate cringing online.
“Let’s hope the comedic gags in Avengers Doomsday are not as bad as what Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. just did at the Oscars,” one fan wrote. “CRICKETS…….”
After Paul Thomas Anderson accepted the award for Adapted Screenplay for “One Battle After Another,” Evans returned to stage, seemingly confused by Downey’s absence. But, the man quickly returned, and gifted Evans sparkly thong — apparently one fellow Marvel star Channing Tatum wore during “Magic Mike.”
From the audience, Tatum joked that he’d need them back, before Evans and Downey presented the award for Best Original Screenplay to fellow Marvel alum Ryan Coogler, for “Sinners.”
But, even with the sparkly punchline, viewers were unimpressed.
You can see more reactions to the duo’s bit below.