Academy ‘Extremely Upset’ After Security Stopped Teyana Taylor From Getting to Oscars Stage

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is “extremely upset” after an incident with a security guard and actress Teyana Taylor took place towards the end of the ceremony.

“We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night,” the Academy said in a statement to media. “We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind and all about community.

The “One Battle After Another” actress was physically blocked from getting to the stage for a Best Picture photo by a security guard, which led to a viral confrontation between the guard and the actress where she called him “rude.”

The Academy added Monday: “Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable. We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

In the clip below, Taylor can be seen bustling alongside Warner Bros. Pictures Co-Chief Pam Abdy, who said, “That was uncalled for,” as Taylor reprimands the man for “putting your hands on a female.”

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

According to TMZ, “Our sources say the guard used his body to block Taylor and put his hands on her, trying to physically hold her back and push her away from the stage to prevent her from getting past him.”

The security company, Security Industry Specialists, Inc. also issued a statement.

“There was a brief interaction involving Ms. Taylor and a member of our security team during the show last evening,” the statement reads. “Our security personnel were working to manage a crowded area and ensure the safety of all guests.”

Security Industry Specialists added: “During that interaction, there was incidental contact and we regret that the situation escalated. This is not the standard of professionalism we expect from our team, and we have addressed the matter internally to help ensure situations like this do not happen again.”

Following the incident, TMZ ran into Taylor who said, “It’s all good.”

“Everybody’s having a good time and you know, security was just doing a lot,” Taylor said. “I’m proud, I’m happy. There’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions, but at the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect — especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.”

On Monday, Taylor took to X to thank the Academy for supporting her: “I really appreciate your unwavering love & support.”