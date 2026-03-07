Alan Trustman, ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ and ‘Bullitt’ Screenwriter, Dies at 95

Alan Trustman, a screenwriter best known for “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “They Call Me Mister Tibbs!” and “Bullitt,” died last month. He was 95.

Trustman’s son John confirmed to the New York Times on Friday that the screenwriter passed away at a nursing home in Miami, Fla. on February 5. No details regarding the cause of death were shared, however.

Born in Boston, Mass. on December 16, 1930, Trustman was an alumnus of the Phillips Exeter Academy before attending both Harvard University and Harvard Law School between 1952 and 1955.

He initially followed in his father Benjamin A. Trustman’s footsteps, working at the law firm Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP, where the elder Trustman was a partner. However, as he told author John Spooner in 2022, he pivoted his focus to writing a screenplay after finding he had “nothing to do on Sunday afternoons” following the retirement of quarterback Y.A. Tittle.

Trustman then utilized his college connections to pitch a literary agent, which wound up leading to his 1968 film, “The Thomas Crown Affair,” starring Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway, Paul Burke and Jack Weston.

His Hollywood success didn’t stop there, as he released “Bullitt,” also starring McQueen, later that same year. Based on the 1963 novel “Mute Witness” by Robert L. Fish, Trustman penned the screenplay along with veteran screenwriter Harry Kleiner.

At this point in his screenwriting career, Trustman retired from the law and went on to write the 1970 crime drama, “They Call Me Mister Tibbs!”

Other notable credits include “Lady Ice,” “Hit!” and “The Next Man.” He also received a story credit on the 1999 adaption of “The Thomas Crown Affair,” which starred Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo and Denis Leary.

Trustman also wrote novels, including 1992’s “Father’s Day,” and taught screenwriting courses at his alma mater Harvard, as well as New York University and the University of Miami.

He is survived by his fourth wife, Barbara, his sister, Patty, his children John and Laurie, as well as 11 grandchildren.