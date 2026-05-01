AMC CEO Toasts ‘Immensely Successful’ Netflix Theatrical Talks as Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Gets 49-Day Wide Release

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron celebrated the news Friday that Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s “The Chronicles of Narnia” adaptation is expanding to a wide theatrical release and is committed to a standard 49-day window before hitting the streamer.

The AMC CEO, just weeks out out from a buzzy CinemaCon, where TheWrap exclusively reported on Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ talks with theater owners while consider bigger theatrical presence, said that discussions with the “Narnia” streamer in recent months have been “immensely successful.”

“It is a massive development that Netflix has authorized the wide release on Feb. 12, 2027 in movie theaters globally — so very importantly with a traditional 49-day exclusive theatrical window — of acclaimed director Greta Gerwig’s newest film ‘Narnia,’” Aron said in an X post Friday afternoon. “‘Narnia’ will also receive some prominent advance screenings only in Imax auditoriums, of which we have some 225.

“At AMC, our cooperative efforts with Netflix picked up steam in the back half of 2025, and have been immensely successful,” he continued. “Both AMC in the U.S. and Odeon across Europe will throw everything we have into the mix to support Netflix on this effort. We are in their corner fully. We are and will be all in. It should not be lost on anyone the significance of Netflix trying a real global release of a major film title.”

It is a massive development that Netflix has authorized the wide release on February 12, 2027 in movie theatres globally — so very importantly with a traditional 49-day exclusive theatrical window — of acclaimed director Greta Gerwig’s newest film Narnia.



Narnia will also… pic.twitter.com/NgRWztO3X9 — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) May 1, 2026

News dropped Friday that Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,” adapting the first book in C.S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy series, was pushing from a November release to February 2027 — and instead of the initially secured two-week release exclusively in Imax before debuting on Netflix shortly after, the feature was getting a wide release in Imax and standard formats for the industry standard of 49 days before streaming.

“Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” will debut on Netflix on April 2, 2027 following sneak previews on Imax screens beginning Feb. 10 and its wide theatrical drop on Feb. 12.

“Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and Imax continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2,” Gerwig said in a statement.

Gerwig continued: “I was a child when I first read ‘The Magician’s Nephew’ and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life. I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me … It transformed me.”

“Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” marks Gerwig’s first feature film since “Barbie,” which was the highest-grossing film of 2023 — and broke the record for the highest-grossing movie ever by a woman — with nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office.