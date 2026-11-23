Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” tour will make its way to Peacock, soon.

The pop star teased a clip from an upcoming concert film or documentary on her Instagram Monday in collaboration with Team Ariana and Peacock. She posted a video of her singing an a cappella rendition of “Eternal Sunshine,” where she looped her song in real time.

As the clip faded out, text appeared on the video stating, “Coming soon to… Peacock.”

Peacock has not returned TheWrap’s request for comment. There has been no release date set for the film, yet.

Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” tour featured a set-list consisting of hits from her Grammy-nominated album with other fan-favorites from “Positions,” “Dangerous Woman,” “thank u, next” and “Petal.”

The pop star took off on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour earlier this year, kicking off in Oakland and concluding the run at London’s O2 Arena.

Grande is currently promoting her comedy film “Focker-in-Law” with Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. The fourth in the comedy series will release in theaters Nov. 25. The Academy Award nominee stars as Olivia Jones, the girlfriend and fiancée-to-be of Henry Focker.

During the tour, the “Hate That I Made You Love Me” singer found herself at the center of online discourse surrounding her weight and health. Grande performed at every scheduled tour date, but took a deliberate step away from the spotlight post-tour.

“Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” an August statement from her reps read. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”