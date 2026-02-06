Austin Butler to Star as Lance Armstrong in New Film From ‘Conclave’ Director Edward Berger

Austin Butler is set to star as cyclist Lance Armstrong in a new film directed by Edward Berger, who helmed “Conclave,” TheWrap has learned.

Scott Stuber is producing the project. He had been developing the Armstrong film before relaunching United Artists and partnering with Amazon. He recently produced “Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” starring Jeremy Allen White.

“King Richard” writer Zach Baylin is writing the screenplay, with Stuber and Nick Nesbit producing along with Berger. Josh Glick and Zac Frognowski will serve as executive producers alongside Baylin.

According to Deadline who first reported the news, “the package has already caused a frenzied bidding war with several offers in from major studios.” The film will cover Armstrong’s life and career, from his cycling triumphs to his downfall.

This marks the second Armstrong biopic, following 2015’s “The Program,” which starred Ben Foster. Stuber has secured Armstrong’s life rights for the project.

Butler, Oscar-nominated for “Elvis,” recently starred in Darren Aronofsky’s “Caught Stealing” and will next appear in the crime drama “Enemies” opposite Jeremy Allen White. Butler is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer Weber Dern.

Berger most recently directed “Ballad of a Small Player” starring Colin Farrell and is set to direct Brad Pitt in an adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel “The Riders.” Berger is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

Baylin is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.