Amazon MGM Studios Sets Deal With Scott Stuber, Will Relaunch United Artists

Amazon MGM Studios has set a multi-year film partnership with Scott Stuber to finance and release movies under his new production company and to relaunch United Artists, the studio announced on Friday.

The agreement with Stuber’s new entity, which will be based on Amazon MGM Studios’ Culver City lot, also includes a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios. In addition, Stuber will be involved in all projects released by the new UA.

Stuber is coming off a seven-year run at Netflix where he spearheaded the streamer’s film division as chairman of Netflix Films. He left the company earlier this year and was replaced by Dan Lin.

The move to Amazon may be a better fit for Stuber, who spent his tenure at Netflix advocating for a more significant theatrical footprint for their films. While he was intermittently successful, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos continually maintained that the streamer would not be prioritizing theatrical as part of its business model.

Amazon, meanwhile, made theatrical part of its DNA with its first original film releases, initially partnering with Roadside Attractions on films like “Manchester by the Sea.”

“With his proven track record of delivering global hits and an eye towards theatrical fare, Scott’s expertise and vision align perfectly with our film strategy,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We are so proud to welcome him to our lot and partner with him on the relaunch of the legendary UA brand, as we work to leverage existing and new IP into big, broad films that resonate with worldwide audiences.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mike Hopkins, Jen Salke and Courtenay Valenti over the years, and I’m thrilled to partner with them to produce a slate of films and to relaunch the iconic UA brand that has such a rich history of cinematic storytelling,” said Scott Stuber. “During this dynamic and transformative time for our industry, I am excited to have the opportunity to work with partners who are committed to telling stories that reach and resonate with global audiences. I look forward to producing a wide range of films with great filmmakers, using both original story concepts and MGM and United Artists’ incredible library of existing IP.”

Amazon MGM Studios is coming off the success of its “Road House” remake, which was released earlier this year as a streaming title. The Jake Gyllenhaal-led film was so popular the studio is already developing a sequel.

United Artists, meanwhile, was first launched back in 1919. Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner resurrected the label in 2006 and released “Valkyrie” and “Lions for Lambs” under it, but the revival was short-lived.

According to Amazon MGM Studios, the return of United Artists is “representative of Amazon MGM Studios’ belief in the power of storytelling and the studio’s commitment to empowering the entire creative community.”