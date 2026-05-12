‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Sets June Debut on Disney+

Disney+ subscribers can almost return to Pandora.

Sigourney Weaver announced at Disney upfronts on Tuesday that “Avatar: Fire and Ash” would make its streaming debut on Disney+ on June 24. This comes six months after the film’s theatrical release on Dec. 19.

Rosario Dawson appeared after Weaver at Disney upfronts to announce that “Ahsoka” Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in early 2027.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” is the third of a proposed five films in the high-grossing sci-fi/fantasy franchise from James Cameron. The film follows the continuing adventures of the Sully clan, led by Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), as they continue to be hunted by Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and the human RDA forces.

Joining the adventure this time is Oona Chaplin as Varang, the leader of the ash-based Mangkwan clan of Pandora’s native Na’vi. Intent on spreading the gospel of fire and ash across the planet, Varang soon allies with Quaritch in his hunt for the Sullys in exchange for human weaponry.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” went on to gross nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office — a massive sum, but a significant step down from the first two films. “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” have each grossed more than $2 billion overall, ranking as the first and third highest-grossing films of all time respectively.

The fourth and fifth “Avatar” films are tentatively scheduled for 2029 and 2031 respectively, though an official decision has not been made as to whether the franchise will move forward. Insiders told TheWrap in April that there have been conversations as to how to make the “Avatar” films cheaper and shorter to minimize the financial risks of their massive budgets.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” picked up two nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, bringing the franchise its first Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design for Deborah L. Scott. “Fire and Ash” also got the franchise’s third consecutive win for Best Visual Effects, awarded to Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett.