Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Iman Vellani to Star in Avengers Disneyland Attraction

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The Avengers are headed to Disneyland.

At Disney’s annual expo D23, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the all-star cast that is involved with Avengers: Infinity Defense, a new attraction coming to Disney California Adventure in 2028. Robert Downey, Jr, Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth and Iman Vellani will star in the new attraction, reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (And before you ask, Downey will be playing Tony Stark and not his villainous Doctor Doom.)

According to new details shared on stage, visitors will serve as a recruit in Avengers Campus. Who will recruit you? None other than Ms. Marvel, played once again by Vellani, who appeared as the character in the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and the theatrical feature “The Marvels.”

Feige shared footage of the actors filming for the attraction during the production of “Avengers: Doomsday,” releasing Dec. 18. In the attraction storyline, the team is being assembled to stop a new version of Thanos from the multiverse: King Thanos. (That doesn’t sound good!)

What’s more, Downey and Mackie will appear in another new attraction coming to the Avengers area of Disneyland, alongside Brie Larson, who will be reprising her role as Captain Marvel. That attraction, Stark Flight Lab, will open up alongside Avengers: Infinity Defense in 2028.

The attraction announcements capped off a deluge of Marvel Studios updates at D23, which saw the banner officially unveil the cast for its coming “X-Men” reboot, including names like Adam Driver, Inde Navarrette and Christopher Abbott. A new trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” was also unveiled, giving a closer look at Downey’s villainous turn as Doctor Doom.